Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $155.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.58 million and the lowest is $152.69 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 283,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.76.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

