Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report sales of $153.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $156.09 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $96.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 481,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

