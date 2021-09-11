Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,254,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 53.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

