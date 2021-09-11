Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.81. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,863.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

