Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 142,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

