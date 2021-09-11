Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVOP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 186,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,285. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,257.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $370,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

