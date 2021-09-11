Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 117,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,272. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

