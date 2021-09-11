Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 117,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,272. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
