Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report sales of $102.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.35 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $54.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $329.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $340.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.43 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $357.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $845.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

