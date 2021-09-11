Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 1,125,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

