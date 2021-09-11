Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

