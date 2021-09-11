Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $161.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $158.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $663.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. 180,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,908. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.