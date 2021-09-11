Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

REG traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

