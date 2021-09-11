Zacks: Brokerages Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of VER traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 887,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

