Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

DBRG opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

