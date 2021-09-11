Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Hold

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

