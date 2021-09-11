Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Hold

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TRIN stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

