Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

