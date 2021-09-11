Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $324.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average is $234.25. Globant has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $332.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

