Zacks Investment Research Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

