Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Buy

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

HTLF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

