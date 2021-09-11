Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) to “Buy”

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SQNXF opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

