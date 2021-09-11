Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,659.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.25 or 0.07232397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00400701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.28 or 0.01404502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00125950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00563886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.66 or 0.00513945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00338451 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

