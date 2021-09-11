Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Zoetis reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,813. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

