Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

