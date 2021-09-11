Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

