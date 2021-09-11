Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $205,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,231. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

