$0.07 EPS Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. PHX Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $83.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

