-$0.10 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Affimed stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 1,129,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,278. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $636.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 79.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

