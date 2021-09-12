$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Canada Goose stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 1,239,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,907. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

