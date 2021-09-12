$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. 854,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,492. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.