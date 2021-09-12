$0.16 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 101,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $6,927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

