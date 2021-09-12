-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $832.81 million and a PE ratio of -144.13. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

