-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.75). Copa posted earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Copa has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

