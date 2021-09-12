$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

HAFC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 104,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

