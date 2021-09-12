-$0.65 EPS Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.77). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $690.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

