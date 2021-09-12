$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

AMD stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. 32,560,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.