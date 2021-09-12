$0.72 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.53. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 606,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,664. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.