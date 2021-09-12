-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 386.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

