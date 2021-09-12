$0.81 EPS Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

REPX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 69,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 12,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,701 shares of company stock worth $593,164. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.