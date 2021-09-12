$0.97 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,012,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,607,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.94. 446,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,927. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.