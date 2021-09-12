0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $696,891.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044396 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

