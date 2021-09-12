$1.01 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Marriott International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

