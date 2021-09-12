$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.11. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

