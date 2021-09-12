$1.28 EPS Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.