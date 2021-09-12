$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

