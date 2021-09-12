$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.63.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

