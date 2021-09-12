$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.91 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

