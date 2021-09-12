$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 2,629,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

