$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,657. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

