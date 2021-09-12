$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,657. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.