$1.74 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,321 shares of company stock worth $18,470,562 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.